Nigeria most dangerous country for Christians

March 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Nigeria is the most dangerous country in the world for Christians, according to International Christian Concern. The group reports that more than 50,000 Christians have been killed in Nigeria in the early 21st century.

The Islamic militant group Boko Haram has been responsible for thousands of Christian deaths in Nigeria. Other terrorist groups have contributed to the bloodshed, which has been exacerbated by traditional tribal feuds.

