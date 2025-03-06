Catholic World News

Hospitalized Pope still not delegating decisions, journalist notes

CWN Editor's Note: For Catholics interested in the politics of the Roman Curia, veteran Vatican-watcher Sandro Magister remarks that even during his hospitalization, Pope Francis has continued his practice of making decisions himself rather than delegating, often ignoring rather than amending canon law.

Magister also speculates that Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, has lost “endured more than assisted with Francis’s pontificate,” while Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, on paper his subordinate, has emerged as the Pope’s most reliable aide.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

