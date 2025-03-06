Catholic World News

Baltimore archdiocese lowering age for confirmation

March 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Baltimore has announced plans to lower the age of confirmation to 9, joining a growing number of American dioceses who will confirm younger children.

Archbishop William Lori said that the change is being made to counteract the trend of young adults leaving the Church. He said that the problem can be traced to a lack of family formation, and hoped “by actively engaging parents in the preparation of their children’s confirmation, the graces of the sacrament will take root in these young people’s lives.”

