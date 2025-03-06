Catholic World News

Cardinal Fernandez: weigh ‘exceptional circumstances’ for sex-change treatment

March 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNN

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Victor Fernandez, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), has said that although the Church condemns gender-altering surgery, “exceptional circumstances must be evaluated with great care.”

“We don’t want to be cruel,” the cardinal said, in an address to a theological conference in Cologne. His speech was delivered in February, with the text posted this week on the DDF web site. Cardinal Fernandez said that the “exceptional circumstances” would involve “strong dysphorias that can lead to an unbearable existence or even suicide.”

The cardinal’s address in Cologne contrasts with the declaration Dignitas Infinita, issued last April by the DDF and signed by Cardinal Fernandez himself. That document—issued with the approval of Pope Francis—condemned “any sex-change operation” as a violation of innate human dignity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!