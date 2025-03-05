Catholic World News

Trump issues Ash Wednesday message

March 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The White House has issued an Ash Wednesday message from President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.

Noting that “tens of millions of American Catholics and other Christians” are marking the beginning of Lent, the message encourages them: “As we solemnly contemplate Jesus Christ’s suffering and death on the cross this Lent, let us prepare our souls for the coming glory of the Easter miracle.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

