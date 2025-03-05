Catholic World News

Trump issues Ash Wednesday message

March 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on White House

CWN Editor's Note: The White House has issued an Ash Wednesday message from President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.

Noting that “tens of millions of American Catholics and other Christians” are marking the beginning of Lent, the message encourages them: “As we solemnly contemplate Jesus Christ’s suffering and death on the cross this Lent, let us prepare our souls for the coming glory of the Easter miracle.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!