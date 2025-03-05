Catholic World News

20 years after her murder, slain US missionary’s legacy endures in Brazil

March 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican News, the agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, has examined the legacy of Sister Dorothy Stang (1931-2005), a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur who was murdered in Brazil.

“Our congregation’s charism [is] to live with the poor among the poor,” said Sister Jane Dwyer, who worked alongside her in the Amazon basin. Large landowners, she said, would “would shoot at [the poor] and destroy their houses. Even the police were against us. But the people resisted and with the help of Dorothy, they forced the authorities to recognize their property rights.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

