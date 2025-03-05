Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper editor lauds The Brutalist

March 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Monda, the editor-in-chief of the Vatican newspaper, lauded The Brutalist, a 2024 movie, as undoubtedly “the most interesting film currently in theaters.”

Weaving quotations from Pope Francis about corruption into his four-paragraph March 4 editorial, Monda wrote that “the main theme of the film is in fact the relationship between beauty and corruption, on how virtue can resist the temptations, seductions, and violence of the world, its brutality.”

