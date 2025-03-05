Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper editor lauds The Brutalist

March 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Monda, the editor-in-chief of the Vatican newspaper, lauded The Brutalist, a 2024 movie, as undoubtedly “the most interesting film currently in theaters.”

Weaving quotations from Pope Francis about corruption into his four-paragraph March 4 editorial, Monda wrote that “the main theme of the film is in fact the relationship between beauty and corruption, on how virtue can resist the temptations, seductions, and violence of the world, its brutality.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

  • Posted by: feedback - Today 5:47 AM ET USA

    This movie includes in the beginning a rather lengthy and unnecessarily detailed scene in a brothel - it's where the main character, a married man, went first upon his arrival in America. That scene was distasteful enough for me to stop watching the rest of it. On the eve of Lent, it couldn't be much worse movie recommendation. Especially coming from the Vatican.

