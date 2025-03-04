Catholic World News

Only a united global family can fix crises, Archbishop Paglia says

March 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The “common good cannot be decided or managed by just a few people ... the richest and the most powerful,” the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life said on March 3.

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, 79, lamented the phenomenon of power “in the hands of a few,” who forget “the common good of the entire planet.”

The prelate made his remarks at the academy’s annual assembly, to which Pope Francis sent a message. The assembly’s theme this year is “The End of the World? Crises, Responsibilities, Hope.”

