Catholic World News

Only a united global family can fix crises, Archbishop Paglia says

March 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The “common good cannot be decided or managed by just a few people ... the richest and the most powerful,” the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life said on March 3.

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, 79, lamented the phenomenon of power “in the hands of a few,” who forget “the common good of the entire planet.”

The prelate made his remarks at the academy’s annual assembly, to which Pope Francis sent a message. The assembly’s theme this year is “The End of the World? Crises, Responsibilities, Hope.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!