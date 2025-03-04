Catholic World News

Fertility rate rises slightly in South Korea

March 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: South Korea’s extremely low fertility rate rose slightly in 2024, from 0.72 to 0.75. A total fertility rate of 2.1 births per woman over a lifetime is required for population replacement.

The Fides news agency reported that one parish in the Archdiocese of Seoul recently offered a blessing ceremony for families with three or more children. “It was good for the faithful to see how couples with three children live a life of faith and turn to the Lord in these rough times,” said Yuliana Kim Min-jeong, head of the parish’s family office. “We hope that their testimony will have a positive influence and give encouragement and hope to young couples.”

