Lithuanian president meets Vatican Secretary of State

March 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: With Pope Francis still hospitalized, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, met on March 3 with President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania, who was in Rome as part of a Jubilee pilgrimage.

Visiting heads of state typically meet with the Secretary of State after a private audience with the Pope.

The Vatican reported that the Lithuanian leader spoke with Cardinal Parolin about church-state affairs and international problems, particularly Ukraine.

