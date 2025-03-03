Catholic World News

British bishop raps foreign-aid cuts, arms spending

March 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Stephen Wright of Hexham-Newcastle has denounced the British government’s plan to cut foreign-aid programs, saying: “Aid cuts cost lives.”

Bishop Wright—who chairs Cafod, the overseas development program of the bishops’ conference—said that aid cuts will cause suffering to the people in war zones, including Ukraine. That observation was likely intended as a response to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s statement that the cuts in aid programs would be necessary in order to provide military support for Ukraine.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

