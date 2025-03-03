Catholic World News

Hispanics in US less likely to be Catholics

March 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic proportion of the Hispanic population in the US is declining sharply, a new Pew Research study shows.

The study finds that between 2007 and 2023, the percentage of Hispanic adults who identify themselves as Catholics dropped from 58% to 42%. Hispanics now account for 36% of the country’s Catholic population.

The percentage of adults who identify as Catholics has also decreased—but far more slowly—among white (22% to 17%), black (5% to 4%), and Asian (17% to 14%) Americans.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!