Hispanics in US less likely to be Catholics

March 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic proportion of the Hispanic population in the US is declining sharply, a new Pew Research study shows.

The study finds that between 2007 and 2023, the percentage of Hispanic adults who identify themselves as Catholics dropped from 58% to 42%. Hispanics now account for 36% of the country’s Catholic population.

The percentage of adults who identify as Catholics has also decreased—but far more slowly—among white (22% to 17%), black (5% to 4%), and Asian (17% to 14%) Americans.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

