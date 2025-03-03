Catholic World News

NYPD chaplain arrested for patronizing prostitute, denies charges

March 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Michael Eguino, a New York Police Department chaplain, has been arrested on charges of patronizing a woman prostitute.

“Father Eguino, a beloved and highly respected NYPD Chaplain, is shocked and heartbroken by the false allegations,” his attorney said.

The priest has “voluntarily stepped away” from his parish responsibilities while the investigation continues, the Archdiocese of New York said in a statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

