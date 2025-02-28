Catholic World News

Cardinal McElroy: no plans for meeting with Trump

February 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert McElroy said that he had no immediate plans to meet with President Trump after his installation as Archbishop of Washington in March. But he revealed that he had had a lengthy telephone conversation with former President Joe Biden.

At a February 27 press conference in San Diego, the cardinal echoed the concerns of Pope Francis about US immigration policy, saying that he saw a “wider cultural attack” on migrants.

