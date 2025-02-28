Catholic World News

Robert George urges new State Department approach to human rights

February 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: In a Wall Street Journal column, Princeton scholar Robert George writes that new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio can re-orient the US approach to human rights, moving away from the policies of the Biden years to base American policy on natural law:

The rights to life, religious freedom, freedom of expression, and due process of law are all rooted, as Martin Luther King Jr. observed, in natural law and enshrined in our nation’s founding documents. An understanding of rights as deriving from the inherent and equal dignity of every person echoes the American Founders’ prophetic proclamation “that all men are created equal” and “endowed by their Creator” with “unalienable rights.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!