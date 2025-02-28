Catholic World News

Caritas International rips government funding cuts

February 28, 2025

» Continue to this story on Caritas International

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas International has issued a statement deploring cuts in government funding for foreign-aid programs, predicting that the trend toward lower expenditures “will kill millions and betrays hundreds of millions more who will suffer greatly as a result.”

While concentrating on US cuts in aid programs, the international Catholic charity pointed to “the wave of drastic cuts” that have been announced by the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Germany.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!