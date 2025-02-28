Catholic World News

Mexican bishop: lawmakers who support abortion are excommunicated

February 28, 2025

Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: After lawmakers in the Mexican state of Campeche voted to decriminalize abortion, Bishop José Francisco Gonzalez warned that Catholics who participate in abortion incur the penalty of excommunication.

Bishop Gonzalez said that legislators who favored decriminalization should not approach the sacraments, and encouraged them to “rediscover their Catholic faith.”

