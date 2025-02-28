Catholic World News

Vance highlights Trump support for pro-lifers, peace efforts

February 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Vice President J.D. Vance downplayed disagreements with the Vatican over immigration policy, and emphasized the Trump administration’s support for pro-life causes, in a February 28 address to the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast.

Vance said that the Trump administration is “protecting the religious liberty of all people, but in particular Catholics.” He contrasted that approach with the Biden administration’s aggressive legal actions against pro-life activists. But in particular, he said: “Perhaps the most important way in which Donald Trump has been a defender of Christian rights all over the world is he has a foreign policy that is oriented towards peace.”

Regarding Vatican criticism of the Trump immigration policies, Vance suggested following the example of “our grandparents, respected our clergy, who looked to them for guidance but didn’t obsess and fight over every single word that came out of their mouth.”

