Civil courts can decide dispute over Catholic organization’s bylaws, Connecticut court rules

February 28, 2025

Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: Reversing a lower court decision, a Connecticut court has ruled that civil courts can resolve a dispute between the Foundation for the Advancement of Catholic Schools and the Archdiocese of Hartford over the interpretation of the foundation’s bylaws.

“At issue is whether under the foundation’s bylaws, the archbishop can appoint board members who are not nominated by the foundation’s Governance Committee,” Howard Friedman of the Religion Clause blog reports.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

