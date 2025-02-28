Catholic World News

In Sri Lanka, Buddhist monks pray for Pope’s health

February 28, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Ten years after Pope Francis visited the Agrashravaka Buddhist temple in Sri Lanka’s capital, the monks of the temple performed a ritual to pray for the Pope’s health.

“The monks, offered flowers and drinks to Buddha, paused in meditation, and recited passages from the scriptures of their faith,” said Father Jude Krishantha Fernando, spokesman for Sri Lanka’s episcopal conference, who attended the ceremony. “They asked for the Buddha’s guidance, for wisdom and compassion ... We were very touched by this spontaneous gesture of our Buddhist friends.”

Buddhism is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 22 million (map). Sri Lanka is 67% Buddhist, 13% Hindu, 10% Christian, and 9% Muslim.

