Austrian bishop names female vicar

February 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Josef Marketz has named theologian Barbara Velik-Frank to the newly created post of “episcopal vicaress for synodality and Church development.”

Although canon law requires that a vicar must be a priest, Bishop Marketz says that the new title of “vicaress,” along with the creation of a new role in promoting synodality, are “concrete realizations of the strengthening of the laity, and women in particular, called for by Pope Francis.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

