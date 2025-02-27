Catholic World News

New church in Ur will be sign of harmony, says Iraqi prelate

February 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako has voiced his hope that a new church opening in Iraq will become a pilgrimage site not only for Christians but also for Muslims, since the church is dedicated to Abraham, “their common father.”

The church of Abraham of the Chaldeans was originally scheduled to open on March 6, the anniversary of the 2021 visit to the site by Pope Francis. But the opening was delayed until after Ramadan, to accommodate the Muslim leaders who plan to participate in the ceremonies.

The new church will be a sign of hope for the Christian minority in Iraq, Cardinal Sako said, but also a sign of inter-religious harmony. “Today, we need these signs and places to unite all humanity for they represent a meeting point for all religions.”

