Catholic World News

Mexico’s bishops express concern about Trump’s policies

February 27, 2025

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Mexico’s bishops expressed concern about US President Donald Trump’s polices and praised Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum for “her major openness to dialogue.”

“It is clear that he [President Trump] aims to pressure our country to achieve very concrete goals in his government plans: combat the activity of organized crime dedicated to drug trafficking, tackle the issue of migration and overcome the disadvantages in economic relations between the two countries,” the bishops said in a February 24 statement.

“Mexicans must unite to defend the interior of our country, our identity, our freedom, our values, our human and constitutional rights, our institutions and our security, through inclusive governmental strategies that take into account different political forces, organized civil society, religious associations and civic participation at large,” they added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!