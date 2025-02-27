Catholic World News

Traditionalist order to leave Scottish diocese

February 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Andrew McKenzie of Dunkeld, Scotland, has announced that he is expelling 50 Marian Franciscan friars and sisters from his diocese. The bishop gave no reason for the decision.

Founded in the Diocese of Portsmouth, England, to which they have been directed to return, the community had been welcomed to the Dunkeld diocese by its former bishop, Bishop Stephen Robson.

“They are an Old and New Rite traditional Catholic community,” Bishop Robson said in 2022. “Though among themselves and in their own community they celebrate Mass and the Office in the Old Liturgy, they are also able to celebrate Mass in the so-called Novus Ordo or New Rite as in all our parishes in the diocese.”

