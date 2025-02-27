Catholic World News

Church retirement plans sidestep federal oversight—and employees pay the price

February 27, 2025

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: The Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 required employers with pension plans to fund them adequately, but the law exempted employers with religious affiliations. A half century later, retirees promised pensions by some Catholic hospitals are being told that they will not receive their benefits because of insufficient pension funds.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!