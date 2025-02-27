Catholic World News

Jesus loves you and awaits you in Confession, USCCB committee chairman tells those who have committed abortion

February 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, Ohio, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, has written a Lenten message in which he assures those who have committed abortion that Jesus loves them and is awaiting them in Confession.

“The blessed ashes distributed on our foreheads on Ash Wednesday remind us that we are all sinners; broken, imperfect, yet very precious in the eyes of God and so well loved by Him,” he said.

“Jesus’ voice is calling out to you as His beloved daughters and sons, and He is waiting to meet you in the Sacrament of Reconciliation,” he continued. “He desires a relationship with you. This Lent, I personally invite you to come home to Jesus, who eagerly awaits your return, and come home to the Church.”

