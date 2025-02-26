Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ renews call for debt relief, abolition of death penalty

February 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, told the UN Human Rights Council that the death penalty is “inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person.”

“There is no debt that allows anyone, including the State, to demand the life of another,” he said on February 25.

The prelate also called for international debt relief for poor nations, stating that “the greatest sufferings, which can be traced back both to structural questions as well as personal behavior, strike the people of poor and indebted countries who are not responsible for this situation.”

