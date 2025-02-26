Catholic World News

At outdoor Mass for Pope, Buenos Aires archbishop rues ‘lies and slander’ against him

February 26, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jorge Ignacio García Cuerva of Buenos Aires was the principal celebrant at an outdoor Mass for Pope Francis in the city’s Plaza de la Constitución.

“Our prayer should be that breath of fresh air that Pope Francis’s lungs need,” the prelate preached on February 24. He lamented the “lies and slander of which the Holy Father has been a victim” during his pontificate and invited the faithful to ask forgiveness for any time “we have besmirched his honor.”

“We are in this square, where more than once Bergoglio has stated that many are deaf and do not want to hear the cry of the victims of injustice and exclusion, a square where many seem mute and choose not to speak about what is happening, about so many faces that express so much marginalization,” Archbishop Cuerva added, in reference to human trafficking and drug trafficking.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!