Catholic World News

Hindu nationalist influencer in India calls for attacks on Christians on March 1

February 26, 2025

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Aaadesh Soni, a Hindu nationalist influencer in India, called on his fellow Hindu nationalists to attack Christians in the east-central Indian state of Chhattisgarh (map) on March 1.

“Kill those who kill cows, without sparing anyone,” he said in a video. “Don’t ask for the death penalty for them, but act yourself without waiting for the law.”

Archbishop Victor Henry Thakur of Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, told AsiaNews that “‘now that Aadesh Soni’s hate speech has gone viral, if there is any incident or attack in that area, it will not be an accident ... In this case the government of Chhattisgarh will be fully responsible. So far the government has done nothing against Aadesh Soni.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed26 February
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Seventh Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Wednesday of the Seventh Week in Ordinary Time

Today is Wednesday of the Seventh Week in Ordinary Time. The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Porphyrius of Gaza (d. 420), a wealthy Greek who became a hermit first in the desert of Skete in Egypt and then in Palestine on the banks of the Jordan. Much against his will he was raised to the…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: