Hindu nationalist influencer in India calls for attacks on Christians on March 1

February 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Aaadesh Soni, a Hindu nationalist influencer in India, called on his fellow Hindu nationalists to attack Christians in the east-central Indian state of Chhattisgarh (map) on March 1.

“Kill those who kill cows, without sparing anyone,” he said in a video. “Don’t ask for the death penalty for them, but act yourself without waiting for the law.”

Archbishop Victor Henry Thakur of Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, told AsiaNews that “‘now that Aadesh Soni’s hate speech has gone viral, if there is any incident or attack in that area, it will not be an accident ... In this case the government of Chhattisgarh will be fully responsible. So far the government has done nothing against Aadesh Soni.”

