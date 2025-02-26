Catholic World News

‘Little by little, hope is being reborn’ in Central African Republic amid civil war, bishops say

February 26, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Thirteen years after the beginning of the Central African Republic Civil War, Cardinal Dieudonné Nzapalainga, CSSP, of Bangui, the nation’s capital, said that “today, little by little, hope is being reborn.”

Cardinal Nzapalainga described peace as “the foundation for development, so that people can envision a future different from war. That’s why our role [as bishops] is to be artisans of peace, to speak to hearts, to speak so that people can look each other in the eyes, discuss, find solutions together. The solution is in dialogue.”

Bishop Nestor-Désiré Nongo-Aziagbia, SMA, of Bossangoa said that the Church has “a prophetical role: standing for the truth; speaking for the people, regardless of the situation or the stance of the government; working with the people and other institutions, including the government, to promote peace, integral human development through schools, health centers, and human promotion.”

