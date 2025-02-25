Catholic World News

Former Archbishop of Canterbury could face sanctions

February 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Church of England has announced that Lord George Carey, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, is one of the Anglican clerics who could face disciplinary sanctions for failure to report sexual abuse.

The 89-year-old prelate, who served as worldwide leader of the Anglican communion from 1991 to 2002, announced in December 2024 that he would voluntarily cease to function as an Anglican priest, after the revelation that he had helped an accused child molester return to ministry.

