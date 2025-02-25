Catholic World News

Ukraine Catholic leader describes change in US policy as an ‘earthquake’

February 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking of “turbulent times in modern international politics,” Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said that “in Washington, DC, these days felt as if a skyscraper had collapsed after an earthquake, leaving a cloud of dust that covered everything. There is much uncertainty, fear, and disorientation.”

A delegation of Ukrainian Greek Catholic prelates, led by the Major Archbishop, visited Washington to “convey the truth about Ukraine—making it clear who the aggressor is and who the victim is,” according to a statement from the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. The delegation met with Paula White, senior advisor to the White House Faith Office, on February 20.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!