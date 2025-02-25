Catholic World News

US Supreme Court declines abortion clinic buffer zone challenge

February 25, 2025

» Continue to this story on Fox News

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court declined to hear a legal challenge to an Illinois municipality’s buffer zone ordinance.

Coalition Life, an organization of pro-life sidewalk counselors, lodged the challenge against the Carbondale, Illinois, ordinance, which restricts free speech within 100 feet of an abortion clinic.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas argued that the Supreme Court should have heard the case, with Justice Thomas writing an eight-page dissent.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!