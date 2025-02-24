Catholic World News

Federal court sides with transgender ex-employee against Liberty University

February 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court has declined to dismiss a discrimination suit brought by a former Liberty University employee who was fired after he began to identify as a woman.

Section 702 of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 exempts “a religious corporation, association, educational institution, or society with respect to the employment of individuals of a particular religion to perform work connected with the carrying on by such corporation, association, educational institution, or society of its activities.”

Judge Norman Moon, a Clinton appointee, ruled that the exception in the Civil Rights Act “must be narrowly construed so as to permit discrimination only on the basis of an employee’s espoused religious belief or practice, such that religious employers have no license to discriminate on the basis of any other protected class.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon24 February
Ordinary Time

Monday of the Seventh Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Monday of the Seventh Week in Ordinary Time

Today is Monday of the Seventh Week in Ordinary Time. The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Ethelbert of Kent (552-616), king. Ethelbert was the first Anglo-Saxon monarch to embrace the Christian Faith. In the 597, he welcomed the missionaries sent by Pope Saint Gregory to England under Saint…

Learn more about this day.

February Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: