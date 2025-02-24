Catholic World News

Papal Angelus address: encouragement for deacons, gratitude for his doctors

February 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: During his February 23 Angelus address, which he prepared but did not deliver, Pope Francis offered encouragement to deacons and thanked the doctors who have been caring for him.

After greeting participants in the Jubilee of Deacons, the Pope said, “Dear brother Deacons, you dedicate yourselves to the Word and to the service of charity; you carry out your ministry in the Church with words and deeds, bringing God’s love and mercy to everyone. I urge you to continue your apostolate with joy and—as today’s Gospel suggests—to be a sign of a love that embraces everyone.”

He added, “I am confidently continuing my hospitalization at the Gemelli Hospital, carrying on with the necessary treatment; and rest is also part of the therapy! I sincerely thank the doctors and health workers of this hospital for the attention they are showing me and the dedication with which they carry out their service among the sick.”

