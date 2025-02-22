Catholic World News

Pope’s condition ‘critical’

February 22, 2025

Pope Francis is in critical condition, after a "respiratory crisis of prolonged magnitude" that required a heavy use of supplemental oxygen, the Vatican announced on Saturday afternoon, February 22.

The Pope also received blood transfusions, after being diagnosed with anemia. Doctors had earlier warned that the heavy medications he was being given to combat multiple infections could take a toll on other bodily systems.

"The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair although in more pain than yesterday," the Vatican announced.

