Doctors’ briefing: Pope not out of danger

February 21, 2025

At a February 21 press briefing, doctors who are treating Pope Francis at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital reported that the Pontiff’s current condition is not life-threatening, but could worsen, and will require at least another week of hospital care.

”If the question is, ‘Is he out of danger,’ the answer is No,” said Dr. Sergio Alfieri told reporters on Friday afternoon. “But if you then ask us if at this moment his life is in danger, the answer is also No.”

The Pope still suffers from shortness of breath, the doctor said, “and that feeling is not pleasant for anyone.” Contradicting earlier reports, he said that the Pope had been given supplemental oxygen at times, when he had particular difficulty breathing. But he does not need oxygen continually.

A week after he was admitted to the hospital, Pope Francis is eating regularly, sitting up, reading, and doing at least some of his usual work. Doctors and visitors testify that he is alert, in good spirits, and retains his sense of humor. But his movements have been limited; the medical staff has insisted on complete rest.

After reporting that the Pontiff’s condition was “improving slightly” on Thursday— a judgment based on the results of blood tests— doctors conceded of Friday that it is still too early to know if their treatment will be successful in fighting off the multiple infections that have caused double pneumonia. Their greatest fear is that the infection could spread into his bloodstream, causing sepsis, with potentially grave results. That danger is increased by the Pope’s age, his frail condition, and the strain on his system due the medications he is being given. However the doctors have been pleased that the Pope’s heart has shown no signs of weakness.

Doctors also warned that if he recovers from his current illness, Pope Francis— who has suffered several episodes of bronchitis in recent months— will remain prone to similar problems in the future, because damage to his respiratory system has made it vulnerable to infections.

