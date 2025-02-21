Catholic World News

British court backs Vatican in ‘trial of the century’ lawsuit

February 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A British court has found in favor of the Vatican in a lawsuit brought by Raffaelle Mincione, a financier who was convicted of financial misconduct in the Vatican “trial of the century” who his role in a London real-estate deal.

Mincione had asked the court for a finding that he acted in good faith in representing the Vatican Secretariat of State in that transaction. But in a ruling issued February 21, the court found that Mincione had “made no effort to protect [the Secretariat of State] from fraudulent bad actors,” and “did not meet the standards of communication... that could be qualified as conduct in good faith.”

Mincione claimed that ruling as a victory because the court did not find that he had violated the law in his dealings with the Vatican. But Vatican prosecutor Alessandro Diddi countered that the court’s decision “underscores the correctness of the conclusions reached by the Vatican tribunal.”

