Ukrainian Catholic leader: Russian ideology, not NATO expansion, led to war

February 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at the Catholic University of America, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church said that centuries-old Russian imperialism, rather than NATO’s expansion eastward, influenced Russia to invade Ukraine.

Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk said that “if someone believes that NATO expansion is the cause of the war, they are blindly following Russian narratives and propaganda. NATO did not exist in the 17th or 18th centuries, nor were security concerns an issue for the Soviet Union during the Holodomor,” the man-made famine in Ukraine under Stalin.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

