Father Spadaro: Pope’s health situation is ‘delicate’ but not cause for alarm

February 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ, undersecretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education and friend of Pope Francis, said in an interview that the Pope’s “situation is delicate, but I [haven’t] seen any cause for alarm.”

“Francis is a man of great intelligence, and he knows that he must take the necessary time to recover,” Father Spadaro said. “He has been visibly affected in recent days. The important thing is that he now takes the necessary time in a protected environment.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

