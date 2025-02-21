Catholic World News

Father Spadaro: Pope’s health situation is ‘delicate’ but not cause for alarm

February 21, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ, undersecretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education and friend of Pope Francis, said in an interview that the Pope’s “situation is delicate, but I [haven’t] seen any cause for alarm.”

“Francis is a man of great intelligence, and he knows that he must take the necessary time to recover,” Father Spadaro said. “He has been visibly affected in recent days. The important thing is that he now takes the necessary time in a protected environment.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!