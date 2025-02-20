Catholic World News

RFK Jr. promises study of abortion-pill safety

February 20, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Robert F. Kennedy, the Secretary for Health and Human Services (HHS), has promised that his department will investigate safety concerns about the over-the-counter abortion pill.

Kennedy said that the Trump administration has pledged to study the side effects of the mifepristone pill on women. He said that the National Institutes of Health had previously discouraged doctors from reporting adverse reactions, adding that approach was “inexcusable.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!