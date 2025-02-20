Catholic World News

Bishop Burbidge decries Trump support for IVF

February 20, 2025

Arlington Diocese

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia has issued a statement opposing President Trump’s commitment to expand access to IVF, calling it a “disappointing and unnecessary action.”

Stressing that IVF “involves serious moral injustices,” Bishop Burbidge—who just weeks ago released a pastoral letter on the subject—writes:

“Expanding access” to IVF as described in this executive order is likely to unjustly promote IVF in a way that will result in the abandonment or death of millions of embryonic human persons, involve all taxpayers with a serious moral injustice, provide federal subsidies for already lucrative IVF businesses, and ignore the risks to parents and children of America’s broadly unregulated IVF industry.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

