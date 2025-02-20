Catholic World News

Bishop Burbidge decries Trump support for IVF

February 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia has issued a statement opposing President Trump’s commitment to expand access to IVF, calling it a “disappointing and unnecessary action.”

Stressing that IVF “involves serious moral injustices,” Bishop Burbidge—who just weeks ago released a pastoral letter on the subject—writes:

“Expanding access” to IVF as described in this executive order is likely to unjustly promote IVF in a way that will result in the abandonment or death of millions of embryonic human persons, involve all taxpayers with a serious moral injustice, provide federal subsidies for already lucrative IVF businesses, and ignore the risks to parents and children of America’s broadly unregulated IVF industry.

