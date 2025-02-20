Catholic World News

Archbishop sees progress in Mosul

February 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Chaldean Catholic archbishop of Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, spoke of significant progress there, eight years after its liberation from rule by the Islamic State.

“A decade after the terrorist nightmare,” said Archbishop Najib Mikhael Moussa, OP, “Mosul is catching its breath and returning to its usual rhythm. Significant progress has been made in education, health and infrastructure in the city.”

The population “rejects the fanatical spirit and terrorist practices of Salafist groups,” he continued. “There is no possibility that these fanatical groups will re-emerge, thanks to a new collaboration between the population, the intelligence services and the government to fight violence and sectarian ideology.”

