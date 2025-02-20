Catholic World News

Kansas lawmakers override governor’s veto, protect minors from ‘transgender’ interventions

February 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Kansas lawmakers have overridden Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the Help Not Harm Act, which protects minors with gender dysphoria from puberty blockers and other surgical and chemical interventions.

The legislation originally passed the state house in an 83-35 vote and the state senate in a 32-8 vote; the house vote was one shy of the two-thirds majority needed to override the governor’s veto. The veto override margins were 85-34 in the house and 31-9 in the senate.

The Kansas Catholic Conference welcomed the veto override.

