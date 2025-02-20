Catholic World News

Governments should promote and foster family life, Vatican diplomat says at UN

February 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said at a recent UN meeting that “the Holy See urges States to promote and respect family life and to foster better conditions for family formation.”

“The Holy See remains firmly committed to strengthening solidarity, social inclusion and social cohesion in the service of the common good and the integral human development of every human person,” he continued.

Reflecting on inclusion, he said that “those who are in vulnerable situations, such as the elderly, the unborn and persons with disabilities, are sometimes deliberately excluded in a ‘throwaway culture’ that sees some people as disposable.”

