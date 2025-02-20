Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich: USAID freeze ‘could actually cause death’

February 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago spoke out against the Trump administration’s decision to cut funding to the US Agency for International Development.

“While a government has the right and duty to ensure taxpayer funds are spent wisely, freezing that aid, even before any such review, adds to the suffering of people who are starving, homeless and threatened by disease,” he said. “A crippled USAID is not making timely payments for past and current work in these life-saving programs, perhaps causing permanent damage to the ability of humanitarian aid groups to save lives.”

In his article—first published for his archdiocese, then republished by Vatican News—Cardinal Cupich stated that “more than half” of Catholic Relief Services’ budget “has come from USAID contracts. Cut a charity’s budget in half, and you halve the amount of help it can provide.”

