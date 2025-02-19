Catholic World News

Refusal to sell same-sex wedding cake violates state law, California court rules

February 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Overturning a lower court ruling, a California state appellate court has ruled that Cathy Miller, a Christian who runs Cathy’s Creations and Tastries in Bakersfield, violated state anti-discrimination law when she declined to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding.

Miller said she will “not design cakes that celebrate divorce, display violence, glorify drunkenness or drug use, contain explicit sexual content, or present gory, demonic, or satanic images”—or “cakes that demean any person or group for any reason, or that promote racism, or any other message that conflicts with Christian principles.”

