New York Times exposes shoddy practices at Planned Parenthood

February 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A remarkable New York Times report calls attention to clear glaring deficiencies in the quality of medical practice at Planned Parenthood facilities.

The Times report is thoroughly favorable to Planned Parenthood, and suggests that the problems have arisen because “some clinics are so short on cash that care has suffered.” While Planned Parenthood has raised hundreds of millions of dollars in donations and in government subsidies, the Times explains that these funds are spend primarily on “the legal and political fight to maintain abortion rights.”

Meanwhile the Times reports of untrained staff, unclean facilities, missing supplies, botched abortions, and injured women.

