European bishops’ conference: support Syrian Christians

February 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) has issued a call for support for Syrian Christians who are “struggling to maintain their historical continuity in their homeland.”

A statement by Bishop Mariano Crociata, the president of COMECE, said: “Christians communities are an integral and essential part of the history and culture of the region for centuries.” He called upon European leaders to support the Christian minority, and help Christian refugees who have fled their homes during a decade of warfare to return safely.

