Canadian bishop resigns; denies abuse charge

February 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican announced without comment on February 18 that Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Jean-Pierre Blais of Baie-Comeau in Canada.

Since Bishop Blais had reached the mandatory retirement age of 75, his resignation could be seen as routine. However he has been named in a class-action lawsuit against the Catholic Church, charging sexual abuse. The bishop denies the charge.

